Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.20

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 296395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.90 ($1.30).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.16.

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 94,593,704 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($113,839,734.04). 72.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

