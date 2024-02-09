Albert Soleiman Purchases 196 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($375.93).

On Tuesday, December 5th, Albert Soleiman purchased 332 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £302.12 ($378.74).

On Thursday, November 30th, Albert Soleiman purchased 7,944 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £7,229.04 ($9,062.35).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.00) on Friday. CMC Markets plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 254 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.11. The stock has a market cap of £447.15 million, a PE ratio of 3,995.00 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,500.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

