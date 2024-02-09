Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

