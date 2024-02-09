Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

