Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BABA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.