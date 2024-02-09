Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $70.74 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

