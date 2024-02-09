Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $370.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $411.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

