Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.00

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 13956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.07, a PEG ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Altair Engineering news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $8,732,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $131,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,695 shares of company stock worth $25,238,736 over the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

