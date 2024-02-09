Amalgamated Bank Acquires 17,655 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

