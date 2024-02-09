Amalgamated Bank Acquires 3,843 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ATO opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.71 and its 200 day moving average is $113.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

