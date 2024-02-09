Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,683 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.