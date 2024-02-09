Amalgamated Bank Acquires 9,705 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,339,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,324,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 17.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 61,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 641,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

LKQ stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.



