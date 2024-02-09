Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

