Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $287.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $380.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.71.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

