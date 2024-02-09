Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,392,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $326.69 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

