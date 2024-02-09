Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 112.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $586,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

