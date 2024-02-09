Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 323,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.77.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

