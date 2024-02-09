Amalgamated Bank Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 186,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,776,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

