Amalgamated Bank Has $4.15 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.57 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

