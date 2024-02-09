Amalgamated Bank Has $4.30 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Olin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Olin by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

