Amalgamated Bank Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.3 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

