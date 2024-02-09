Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 218.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

