Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $213.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $214.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.