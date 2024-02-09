Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,858 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

