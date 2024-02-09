Amalgamated Bank Purchases 244 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $323.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $323.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,383.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.