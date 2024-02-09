Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,321 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,603 shares of company stock worth $3,179,892. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

