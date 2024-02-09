Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,975 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after buying an additional 546,871 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $67.71.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.