Amalgamated Bank Sells 524 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Down 2.7 %

NYT opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 9.58%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

