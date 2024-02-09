Amalgamated Bank Sells 658 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,734,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $202.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

