Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,032,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $912,550 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

