American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Equity Investment Life Price Performance
American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Equity Investment Life
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- New York Community Bank stock plummets amid real estate risks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.