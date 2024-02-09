American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.
American Woodmark Stock Up 2.0 %
American Woodmark stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $95.55.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
