Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Receives $11.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

AMPX stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.16. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 560.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amprius, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,804,298.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,864 shares of company stock worth $4,306,269 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

