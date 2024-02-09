Analysts Issue Forecasts for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

