Analysts Offer Predictions for Hecla Mining’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. TD Securities decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

