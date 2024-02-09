Analysts Offer Predictions for Incyte Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

