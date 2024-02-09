Analysts Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Target Price at $19.00

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after buying an additional 193,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 305.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bowlero by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,440,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,632,000 after purchasing an additional 236,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bowlero by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Bowlero by 314.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,827,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

