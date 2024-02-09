Analysts Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Target Price at $19.00

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
Bowlero Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Bowlero Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
