Analysts Set Expectations for BeiGene, Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BeiGene in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.91) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.64). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

BGNE stock opened at $142.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.94. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $272.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

