Analysts Set Expectations for Stepan’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stepan in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Separately, CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of SCL opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.17. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 5,436.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 516,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 507,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,622,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

