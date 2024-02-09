Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT at $6.43

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.3 %

HL stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 298,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after acquiring an additional 728,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.