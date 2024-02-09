Analysts Set Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) PT at $49.29

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.
ODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. Oddity Tech has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
