Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Price Target at $219.20

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Primerica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $236.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.24. Primerica has a one year low of $155.68 and a one year high of $236.71.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

