Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

