Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $6.83

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Shares of RSI opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.92.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
