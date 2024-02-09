Analyzing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.41 $104.03 million $1.70 8.98 Heartland BancCorp $104.83 million 1.68 $19.52 million $9.62 9.07

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 16.21% 6.69% 0.80% Heartland BancCorp 18.62% N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OceanFirst Financial and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Heartland BancCorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

