Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Annaly Capital Management worth $29,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

