AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $132.15 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

