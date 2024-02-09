Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $30.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.32.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,926,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aramark by 63.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Aramark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

