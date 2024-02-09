Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

ABR stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $941,100. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.