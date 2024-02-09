ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

