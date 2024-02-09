Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 77.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 8.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

